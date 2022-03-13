MANILA - A teenage boxer from Cagayan de Oro has made it to the finals of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Junior and Youth Championships at the Al Hossein Sports City in Amman, Jordan.

Eljay Pamisa, 17, scored a solid win against Iran's Nima Beygi Thursday, using effective counter attacks and deft footwork en route to his golden showdown on Monday.

He faces tough Abduvali Buriboev of Uzbekistan in the gold medal round of the event which drew 305 boxers from the region.

Originally, Pamisa was supposed to take on the other semifinal winner, Anand Yadav of India, in the final. But a protest launched by Buriboev's camp was upheld, sending the Uzbek instead against the Filipino fighter from the other semis bout.

The young bantamweight, who fights in the 54 kg category, was a silver medalist in the Asian Junior Championships in Al Fujaira, UAE in 2019 when he was in the 46 kg class. He is a nephew of Southeast Asian Games veteran Elmer Pamisa, now a member of ABAP's coaching staff.

Youth boxers (16-17 yrs old) are Reymond Lofranco (48 kg), John Wayne Vicera (51 kg) and Pamisa.

Accompanying the team are coaches Elmer Pamisa and Gerson NIetes, and team manager Marcus Manalo, the secretary-general of ABAP.

Appointed by ASBC as Technical Delegate for the tournament is Karina Picson. Also in the event is 3-star International Referee-Judge Rolando Jose.

Meanwhile, the ASBC held its Congress and Elections Saturday at the Marriott Bonvoy Hotel in the same city.

Representing the Philippines were Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ed Picson and secretary-general Manalo.

Thailand's Pichai Chunhavajira was elected as the new ASBC president, besting his opponent Saken Polatov of Uzbekistan, 18 votes to 11.

ABAP president Picson is one of the close advisers of the prominent Thai businessman-sportsman.