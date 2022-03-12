MANILA - RSG Philippines kept hold of the solo 2nd spot in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after escaping Onic PH, 2-1 in Saturday's matchup.

Onic PH carried the lead early into game 1 but crucial hooks by Dylan "Light" Catipon's Franco kept them afloat.

Nathzz's Esmeralda, whose zoning became crucial in RSG's Game 1 comeback became the MVP behind a 3/1/7 kill-death-assist record.

RSG's Paquito-Chou combo, orchestrated by Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto and Light, posed problems for Onic PH early on in Game 2.

With Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio all fired up, Onic PH then went for the siege mid-game with his Wanwan. He got shut down, but Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol and Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales picked up where he left off for a near-wipeout.

From there, the game became one-sided, as Hatred's Selena set up "Abyssal Arrows" where they mattered the most.

Hatred earned the MVP honors in Game 2 behind a 4/0/6 KDA record.

Demonkite enjoyed an early power spike in Game 3, as RSG carried on with their signature early-game aggressiveness.

The early-game aggressiveness, paired with in-game patience in cracking Onic PH's defenses, became the key to their victory as they left the M3 finalists hapless in the game's final moments.

Demonkite became the MVP in Game 4, behind a 3/0/6 KDA record.

RSG maintained the solo 2nd spot in MPL Season 9's rankings with a 4-2 win-loss record.

Onic retained the 5th spot with a 4-3 record.

Onic PH will try and bounce back against Blacklist International on March 18, while RSG look to keep their momentum running against Nexplay EVOS on March 19.