Henson called up to Gilas Women's pool for SEA Games

Fil-Am Mai-Loni Henson. Photo courtesy of the University of Washington Athletics

Filipino-American standout Mai-Loni Henson has been called up to the Gilas Pilipinas Women's team that will compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Henson, who traces her roots to the Philippines through her mother, is one of 16 women who made the SEA Games pool.

If she makes the final roster, Henson will make her Gilas Pilipinas debut in the SEA Games after committing to play for the Philippines in 2021.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women are looking to defend their SEA Games title after winning a historic gold in the 2019 edition of the event at home.

Still part of the team are stalwarts Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro, Khate Castillo, Chack Cabinbin, and Andrea Tongco.

Also making the pool are Ella Fajardo, Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Kristine Cayabyab, Katrina Guytingco, Gemma Miranda, Karl Ann Pingol, Monique del Carmen, and Mikka Cacho.

For the 18-year-old Fajardo, the SEA Games will be her second stint for the women's senior team after playing in the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in India.

In a previous interview, Gilas Pilipinas women's coach Pat Aquino said that Henson was "very excited" to play for the Philippines.

"Her family is very excited, especially her mom, she's a Filipina. So, she's very excited about her daughter playing here in the Philippines," said Aquino.

Henson played professionally in France after her US NCAA career concluded.

Meanwhile, called up to the Gilas Women's 3x3 team are Bernardino, Castro, Pontejos, and Clarin.

Bernardino, Castro, and Pontejos were all members of the 3x3 team that won gold in 2019, while Clarin took the place of the injured Jack Animam.

The SEA Games runs from May 12-23.