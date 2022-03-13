Boxing: Jimuel Pacquiao triumphant in US amateur debut

Jimuel Pacquiao, the oldest son of boxing legend Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao, has won his first amateur bout on United States soil.

Pacquiao saw action on Saturday in San Diego against Andres Rosales and emerged triumphant.

Jimuel Pacquiao wins his first US Amateur fight vs Mexican Andres Rosales in San Diego, CA.



Like his iconic father, the 20-year-old Jimuel trained at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, with Filipino trainer Marvin Somodio steering his development.

The young Pacquiao secured his amateur boxing license in December and has been working out with Filipino boxers at Wild Card.

