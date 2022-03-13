Home  >  Sports

Boxing: Jimuel Pacquiao triumphant in US amateur debut

Posted at Mar 13 2022 10:33 AM

Jimuel Pacquiao, the oldest son of boxing legend Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao, has won his first amateur bout on United States soil.

Pacquiao saw action on Saturday in San Diego against Andres Rosales and emerged triumphant.

Like his iconic father, the 20-year-old Jimuel trained at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, with Filipino trainer Marvin Somodio steering his development.

The young Pacquiao secured his amateur boxing license in December and has been working out with Filipino boxers at Wild Card.

This story will be updated.

