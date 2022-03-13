B.LEAGUE: Shiga's rally falls short against Mikawa

Kiefer Ravena missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that could have given Shiga the win. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE



Kiefer Ravena missed a potential game-winning three-pointer as the Shiga Lakestars absorbed a heartbreaking 93-91 loss to the Seahorses Mikawa, Sunday at the Aisin Gymnasium.

The Lakestars have now lost six consecutive games in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, dropping their record to 10-24.

Ravena had 15 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in 35 minutes, while Novar Gadson and Sean O'mara each had 22 points for Shiga.

The Lakestars trailed by as much as 13 points, 72-59, with a little over two minutes left in the third period before a late flurry allowed them to get within striking distance at the end of the quarter.

A three-pointer by Naoto Moriyama sparked an 8-0 blast to end the quarter, and Shiga was within five points, 72-67, heading into the fourth.

In a nip-and-tuck final frame, a split at the line by Tomomasa Ozawa with 1:19 left put Shiga ahead, 88-87, but Schafer regained the lead back for Mikawa with two free throws, 89-88.

Ozawa nailed a triple off a kickout by Gadson to give Shiga the lead anew, 91-89, with 58 seconds left. Off a timeout, Mikawa's burly forward Davante Gardner battled past O'mara inside to tie the count at 91 with 47 seconds to go.

Mikawa regained possession after a Ravena miss, but Shiga looked to have forced a steal only for Masashi Hosoya to prevent the Lakestars' fastbreak attempt. He saved the ball to Anthony Lawrence II, who dished to Gardner for the go-ahead layup with eight seconds to go.

Shiga still had a chance, but Ravena's step-back triple at the buzzer hit the back iron, allowing Mikawa to escape with the win.

Lawrence had 29 points and nine rebounds for the Seahorses, while Gardner finished with a game-high 35 points along with six boards and five dimes.

The Lakestars will try to snap their skid on March 16 against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.