Tennis phenom Eala, champion boxers to be honored at PSA Awards Night

Alex Eala and Johnriel Casimero. FILE PHOTOS

Tennis prodigy Alex Eala and world champion boxers Johnriel Casimero and Pedro Taduran are set to be recognized during the SMC-PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) virtual Awards Night.

The three athletes made it to the 2020 honor roll alongside golfer Yuka Saso, the consensus choice as 2020 Athlete of the Year, in the country’s oldest media organization currently headed by Tito S. Talao, sports editor of the Manila Bulletin.

The 15-year-old tennis prodigy was among the few bright spots for Philippine sports during the pandemic after bagging her maiden grand slam juniors title by winning the Australian Open girls’ doubles tournament together with Indonesian playing partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

Eala later reached the semifinals of the French Open girls singles, but lost to hometown bet Elsa Jacquemot.

Her strong showing in both grand slam tournaments had the Filipina netter rising to as high as no. 2 in the girls world rankings by the end of 2020.

A full scholar at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, Eala has since turned pro and has been campaigning in various meets in Europe that allowed her to achieve a current WTA singles ranking of 763.

Casimero, on the other hand, also made noise last year by successfully retaining his World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title against Duke Micah of Ghana at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Originally set to duke out with unbeaten Japanese champion Naoya Inoue in a title unification match, the 31-year-old pride of Ormoc city saw his dream match go up in smoke after it was twice postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Micah, a last-minute replacement, then bore the brunt of Casimero’s wrath as the Filipino destroyed the 2012 Olympian in just three rounds to defend his 118-pound belt.

Taduran kept his IBF minimumweight crown, as he settled for a fourth round technical draw against Mexican challenger Daniel Valladares in Guadalupe, Mexico shortly before the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The 24-year-old native of Libon town, Albay however, lost his title early this year with a unanimous decision loss to compatriot Rene Mark Cuarto.

