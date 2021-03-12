Sports in lockdown: A look back at the PBA, Chooks 3x3 bubbles

The NLEX Road Warriors arrive in Clark, Pampanga on September 29, 2020 for the duration of the All-Filipino Cup which will restart on October 11. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone called it "an experience that will stay with me throughout my whole life."

Sure, his memories are colored by their run to the championship, but there's a reason that the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup sticks out in Cone's mind. Of the 23 titles that he's won in his glittering coaching career, it's the only one that came inside a "bubble."

"Bubble" was the word of the year for sports fans worldwide in 2020, as several high-profile leagues used the term to refer to a biosecure, isolated environment where they can safely hold games amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. It's a word that, until last year, was rarely if ever associated with sports. But in 2020, it was a trending topic for months.

In the Philippines, local professional leagues used the "bubble" blueprint made available by leagues abroad to pave the way for their return to action. Virtually all events came to a halt in March 2020, with the PBA memorably opening its 46th season on March 8, only to suspend all activities three days later.

The shutdown of the NBA was a massive jolt to sports fans, and underscored the severity of the situation. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert returned a positive COVID-19 test on March 11; hours later, commissioner Adam Silver put the entire season on hold. Later that month, in an unprecedented decision, the Tokyo Olympics was postponed to 2021.

The next few months saw the world in limbo, and sports leagues worldwide were not spared. There were more questions than answers regarding the coronavirus, and safety was the priority. It was clear that athletes, for all their health and fitness, were not immune from contracting the virus.

Sports made a gradual return in June, starting with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) which became the first pro league in the United States to complete an event during the pandemic. Their bubble, held in a single location in Utah, was a success.

The following month, the NBA resumed its season at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida, while the WNBA held its own bubble -- the "wubble" -- in another Florida location, Bradenton.

In the Philippines, the return of sports was slower even if a blueprint was already in place. Only in late July did the Games and Amusements Board, the Department of Health, and the Philippine Sports Commission sign the joint administrative order that would determine the conduct of sports during the pandemic. What was immediately made clear in the tripartite agreement that only professional sports can be held.

On September 24, the PBA announced that it received clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force to resume its season in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga. On October 5, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 was also allowed to hold the Presidents Cup in another bubble, this time at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna. The Philippines Football League was also cleared to play its season in Carmona, Cavite. GAB also sanctioned boxing events.

All these took place in "bubbles," with no fans and limited staff. It was certainly a strange situation, but still a welcome one for the athletes who endured long months of inactivity due to the pandemic.

ABS-CBN News reached out to two basketball players who were part of two separate bubbles last year, to recall their experience of the unique set-up.

THE CHOOKS 3X3 EXPERIENCE

The 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 season was supposed to start in January. Because of the pandemic, they held just one of a planned three conferences -- the Presidents' Cup -- at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna. Four legs and one grand finals were held in the venue from October 21 to 30, with the powerhouse Zamboanga City Chooks team, made up of national team players, winning three of the four legs and the grand finals as well.

By the time Troy Rike and his teammates entered the Chooks 3x3 bubble, the NBA season and the PBA All-Filipino Cup were already under way, so they had some ideas of what to expect from a bubble set-up. Rike, who played for Zamboanga City Chooks, knew to manage his expectations.

"I was watching NBA, and I was watching their vlogs and they're going fishing and they had water slides and golf courses and everything. So I was like, 'Oh, okay, this could be kind of fun,'" he recalled. "But also at the same time, we had friends who were playing in the PBA bubble."

"I guess, getting to hear it personally from our friends, talking about, 'Hey man, this is tough. This is a grind.' So I went into it, excited to play basketball again, but a little worried about the grind of it all," he admitted.

Rike had no complaints about the set-up at Inspire. In fact, he was more than impressed at the facility, owned by National University. The venue had its own "dormitel" where their delegation stayed, as well as a world-class gym aside from its basketball courts. While there were no fans, Chooks 3x3 set up LED boards where fans can appear as a virtual audience.

"It was clear it was first class," Rike said of the facility. "I was like, 'Wow, Inspire is really nice. I've never seen anything like this in the Philippines.'"

Still, Rike could tell that the coming weeks would be a "never ending grind," both physically and even more so, mentally. By that point, they hadn't played competitive basketball in nearly a year, and inside the bubble, it was all hoops, all the time. Rike wasn't one to complain about it -- he desperately missed basketball, after all -- but he also felt some whiplash in going from one situation to the next.

"The stakes were so high," he said, noting that they knew the bubble would be their only conference for that year. "I was putting so much pressure on myself. We had all that time off. So I almost felt like, I had no excuse not to give literally every ounce of energy I have to my game."

"I've heard a bunch of other people talk about it, but it's the thing where you don't get a break from basketball," he added. "I don't mean to trivialize what other people go through because I understand that being a basketball player, in the grand scheme of things, is a pretty easy job. But like, if you're at your job, and you sleep there, and you never get to leave."

"That's the thing -- I never got to be with my family or like, relax, eat what food I want, all that kind of stuff. So it was just, constant focusing on basketball."

Every day inside the bubble was "exactly the same," said Rike. The fun part, of course, was that their team was nothing short of dominant during the Presidents' Cup. Zamboanga Chooks, which also featured Alvin Pasaol, Joshua Munzon, and Santi Santillan, were favorites going into the season and lived up to the hype.

In the final, they engaged a very game Nueva Ecija squad in a thriller, with Munzon's long range shot sealing the championship for Zamboanga Chooks.

As fun as it was to be playing basketball again, however, Rike admits that the "grind" got to him at some points.

"Maybe, the first tournament was a little easier because we were so excited to play. But I think, even after the first one, especially with how 3x3 is, your body starts hurting," he said. "I was like, man, man, I don't want to go and get treatment, I don't want to do this. So I felt that the whole time, honestly, but it just got progressively tougher as the days went on."

The mental challenge was tougher than the physical one, Rike also said. He kept himself in condition during the pandemic, and Chooks 3x3 had physical therapists available who ensured that the players were taken care of. But the mental strain was no joke, especially as the players were concerned not just about basketball, but other issues as well.

"I know a lot of people had other stuff on their minds, they're worried about their families. I think almost everyone in there had a little bit of uncertainty about their basketball future," Rike said. "It was really, really tough, especially like for me personally, who struggles with that. Wanting to have my family around me and everything, it was really, really tough."

Thus, as grateful as he was to have gotten to play hoops again, Rike admits that he is unsure if he would want to play in another bubble.

"I don't know if I can go back in," he said. "That would be really, really tough, if I'm being honest. We'll see what happens, though."

THE PBA BUBBLE EXPERIENCE

The PBA's grand plans for its 46th season -- including a 3x3 competition and an All-Star Weekend -- were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On October 11, seven months after league activities were suspended, the season finally resumed in Clark, Pampanga. All 12 PBA teams were billeted at the Quest Hotel, while games were played at the Angeles University Foundation Gym, a short drive away.

The PBA bubble was not without issues. A referee and a player both returned positive tests, although these were later determined as false positives. In the aftermath, the conference was stopped for four days as protocols were reviewed and made more stringent.

Ultimately, the league finished its season on December 9, with Barangay Ginebra emerging as champions. As commissioner Willie Marcial promised, they all got to go home before Christmas.

For NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena, the PBA bubble was where the "ball is life" mentality came to fruition. Everything revolved around the game -- and despite their subpar performance in the conference, he loved the experience.

Like Rike, Ravena also knew that he had to dampen his expectations for the Clark bubble. NBA players could play golf, go fishing, watch movies, and ride bikes around the Walt Disney complex during their stay there. A golf course was made available for the PBA players and coaches, but only on a limited basis.

Ravena, a golf enthusiast, managed to play just once, before the games officially resumed. The rest of the time? Ball is life.

"The place was great," Ravena recalled. "Everything was okay. The facilities, the gym was world-class. The people were great, from the PBA staff to the hotel staff, to the security guards. Everybody was doing their jobs."

"Pero at the same time, hindi mo din kasi maiisip 'yun 'pag naka-focus ka talaga sa laro. Kung ano man merong kayo at that point, wala, 'yun na 'yun. You have to use the things that you have at that certain moment, and that was what we had, and it was sufficient," he added.

In contrast with the Chooks 3x3 bubble, Ravena's routine in Clark differed daily -- mostly as teams were given varying practice schedules every day. According to the NLEX guard, they may practice late in the afternoon to early evening one day, and the next day, be the first team scheduled to go to the court. Gym time was also limited to an hour per team.

This, more than anything, was what caused some frustration for Ravena. A creature of habit who has gotten used to starting his day at 5 a.m., the shifting schedules were somewhat unnerving for him. He had to find ways to occupy his time while waiting for their turn to practice -- and the answer, unsurprisingly, was more basketball.

"Wala, tatambay ka lang sa kwarto, wala kang gagawin. Parang ang hirap, ang hirap, 'di ka mapakali," he said. "So nage-end up, you would ask one of our ballboys or 'yung roommate mo kung gusto niya ba mag-shooting doon sa open court sa gilid. Na provided din na nasa loob din siya ng bubble."

Yet for all the quirks in the schedule, and for all their woes in the conference -- NLEX went 5-6, and missed the playoffs -- Ravena can genuinely say that he enjoyed the bubble. The physical strain was there, especially with games being played nearly every day, but Ravena managed to avoid the mental burden.

"Andoon na 'yung tagal niyong hindi naglaro, tapos bigla kayong sasabak sa almost every other day na laro, with practice na hard kasi siyempre, kailangan niyong habulin 'yung kundisyon niyo, kailangan niyong habulin 'yung game shape niyo, timing niyo, rhythm niyo," he noted.

"(Pero) 'yung mental… Parang gusto ko 'yung mga situations na ganoon eh, na wala akong gagawin kung 'di mag-basketball. Parang I'd say, pwede ko sabihin na I was born for that," Ravena said.

"If you could live in a bubble na puro basketball lang ang gagawin mo, I'd do it over again. Gusto ko siya, gusto ko 'yung atmosphere na you're surrounded with competition, you're surrounded with your teammates. All you gotta do is play basketball."

To be sure, he missed his family, his dogs, his own bed. But Ravena also relished the new experience that meant he could focus solely on hoops, with no distractions.

"You still had to keep your mind straight. You still had to be at the present, you still had to live in the moment," he said.

If given the chance, Ravena would love to play inside a bubble again. Never mind the strange circumstances -- the lack of fans, for instance -- it is a situation where he feels he can thrive.

"It's okay for me," he said. "As long as we get to play, as long as we get to compete, I guess that's the most important part."

"That's how you really show your greatness eh, if you overcome certain situations. Whether it's 10,000 people watching or 10 people watching, if you can play the same way, that's a big advantage na nagagawa mo 'yun," added Ravena, who averaged 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for NLEX last season.

As it turned out, the PBA bubble was not Ravena's last. He entered Inspire as well, in January, to join the Philippine national team's training camp.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Slowly but surely, the sports world is going back to normalcy. NBA games are being played in arenas once again, although most of them only allow for a limited number of fans, and some don't allow fans at all. The NFL's Super Bowl took place in Tampa Bay last February, with some 25,000 fans in attendance.

In the Philippines, the Games and Amusements Board has made it clear that professional sporting events will still need to be played in bubble environments. GAB chairman Baham Mitra also deemed it unlikely that events can be held in Metro Manila, given current quarantine restrictions.

Late in February, the Philippine Superliga -- a non-professional entity -- held a beach volleyball tournament in Subic. In the same area, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League -- again, a non-professional league -- is resuming its Lakan Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Premier Volleyball League, which turned pro last year, plans to hold its Open Conference in May at the Inspire facility. Two other leagues that turned pro -- the National Basketball League and the Women's National Basketball League -- are planning their 2021 seasons at the moment. The PFL is already targeting an April return with the Copa Paulino Alcantara, and venues are being inspected so their teams can resume training.

As for the PBA? Teams have begun their small group practice sessions, and the league's leadership has already filed a request to the government for its next season. What's clear is that they want to hold it in Metro Manila, in a "semi-bubble" set-up. This entails a home-venue-home routine, rather than spending months inside one site. The bubble in Clark may have been a successful endeavor, but it was also an expensive one.

Other pro events, such as golf tournaments, are already being held as well. However, most amateur competitions -- notably, collegiate leagues such as the UAAP and the NCAA -- are still in limbo. With face-to-face classes still not allowed, it's unlikely that college sports will be given a go signal to resume anytime soon.

Still, the circumstances surrounding sports in the Philippines has improved from where it was last year, when the country was undergoing a lockdown and league after league after league was cancelling its games. As vaccines start to be rolled out, the hope is that in the near future, games can once again be held in arenas with fans.

And if the PBA will have its way, last year's bubble in Clark would be the first and last. The people who took part in last season's endeavor -- from the players, to the coaches, to the PBA staff, and even the media inside -- have enough memories to last a lifetime.

"If you weren't inside," as Tim Cone said, "You really don't know what an undertaking it was."

