PBA: Chot Reyes on Ray Parks — Sometimes best talent is not best for team

TNT head coach Chot Reyes acknowledged that the Tropang Giga management was disappointed with the way things have gone on with Ray Parks Jr.

The versatile guard last Saturday came out with a surprise announcement that he is taking a sabbatical from the team due to "personal reasons."

But team owner Manny Pangilinan doubted his reason and took to social media. He posted photo of Parks on Facebook, alleging the picture was taken on February 25 in San Juan town, La Union.

“Well, just like everyone else, I was surprised,” said Reyes in an interview on The Chasedown.

“We were in constant communication by messaging. He was supposed to be in the US. There was in fact a time when I asked him kung andito na ba siya, kailan siya babalik sa practice. He told me directly na wala pa siya, na he’s not yet in town. So nagulat ako when all these photos and videos came out. Nandito pala siya all the while."

It didn't sit well with the team management, said Reyes.

“When you think about it, that’s really what disappointed management. Kasi we were dealing with him with his contract on the basis na wala siya dito. Kausap siya ni Gabby Cui on March 3, sabi niya nasa LA, nasa California pa siya. Nagulat kaming lahat, nagulat kami pare-pareho when he came out in the news that he was not going to play. Tapos nandito pala siya all that time,” he said.

TNT immediately took action, surrendering Simon Enciso, David Semerad and two future draft picks to NLEX and Blackwater to get the No. 4 pick on Sunday's PBA Draft, in case the Parks situation deteriorates further.

This positioned the team to take US-raised Filipino Mikey Williams from the draft.

When asked what to do if Parks suddenly has a change of heart, Reyes said it will depend on what the team needs.

“For me and the team, in the end, whether you’re the coach or management, the only consideration is: Is it for the good of the team? Sometimes, having the best talent is not the best for the team,” he said.

“‘Yun ang kailangan na maintindihan ng lahat. Sometimes, the best talent is not what’s best for the team. ‘Yun ang titimbangin namin. But if in our assessment, it will be for our betterment, why not? We will be very open.”

Reyes said he prefers to think about the players the team has.

“We cannot worry about the players who aren’t here. We can only worry about the players who are here,” he added.