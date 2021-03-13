NBA: Pelicans bounce back with strong outing vs. Cavaliers

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and Zion Williamson added 23 as the host New Orleans Pelicans routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-82 on Friday night.

Steven Adams had 10 points and 17 rebounds, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 15 and Jaxson Hayes had 13 points as the Pelicans rebounded from an embarrassing loss one night earlier.

New Orleans held an early 16-point lead before being routed by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the worst team in the NBA, 135-105 on Thursday.

But once the Pelicans (16-22) seized control against the Cavaliers, they maintained it and finished with a 70-33 advantage in rebounding.

Cleveland's starting lineup featured Kevin Love, who was returning from a 33-game absence due to a calf injury, and Larry Nance Jr., who was returning from a 12-game absence due to finger surgery.

Their presence didn't prevent the Pelicans from taking command in the second quarter and maintaining a significant lead throughout the second half.

Their returns coincided with the absence of Darius Garland, who did not play because of a strained groin suffered March 3 in the Cavaliers' final game before the All-Star break.

Collin Sexton scored 19, Quinn Cook added 13 and Nance had 11 to lead the Cavaliers.

Cleveland (14-23) scored 29 points in the first quarter, then slipped to 19 in the second and just nine in the third.

Williamson scored the first four points of the third quarter and Ingram and Adams added one basket each as New Orleans extended its lead to 77-51, then 93-57 at the end of the third quarter.

The score was tied late in the first quarter before Williamson scored the final five points to give the Pelicans a 34-29 lead at the end of the period. Williamson and Ingram scored 13 points each in the quarter.

New Orleans pushed the lead to 45-34 on a three-point play by Hayes before the Cavaliers closed within six.

Adams' layup gave the Pelicans a 56-41 lead before Cleveland crept within 11.

New Orleans finished with an 11-1 run to take a 69-48 lead at halftime.