MMA: Pinoy fighters Rolando Dy, Jenel Lausa fall in Brave CF card

Rolando Dy lost to Kyrgyzstan's Abdisalam Kubanychbek in their lightweight title eliminator in Brave CF 47: Asian Domination at Arad Fort in Bahrain, Thursday night.

Kubanychbek's ground game proved to be too much for Dy, the Filipino quit on his corner before the start of the third round.

The loss ruined Dy's plan to challenge reigning lightweight champion Amin Ayoub.

Dy now has a record of 14-10-1, while Kubanychbek improved to 17-2.

Meanwhile, comebacking Jenel Lausa lost via points to Ryskulbek Ibraimov of Kyrgyzstan.

Ibraimov, who stepped in for Afghanistan's Rahmatullah Yousufzai on a one-day notice, efficiently used his grappling prowess to negate Lausa's striking game.

Lausa tried to rally in the final round, but his Kyrgyz counterpart pinned him down to seal a unanimous decision.

