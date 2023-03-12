UAAP: NU women make quick work of winless UE

The NU Lady Bulldogs celebrate after scoring against UE in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University emphatically dismissed the University of the East with a 25-23, 25-9, 25-12 scoreline, earning back-to-back wins in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at Philsports Arena on Sunday.

Lady Bulldogs head coach Karl Dimaculangan fielded all of his 14 players in the match, which lasted only 69 minutes. Eleven of the 12 players, excluding liberos Jen Nierva and Shaira Jardio, entered the scoring books, with Alyssa Solomon leading the pack with 15 points.

Mhicaela Belen contributed 13 points and seven excellent receptions, bouncing back from a scoreless outing against University of the Philippines, where she was benched from the second to fourth sets.

Despite the quick sweep, Dimaculangan pointed out their slow start, where the Lady Warriors threatened to take the first frame.

"We had a slow start with many errors, and we weren't moving correctly, but we were able to execute more efficiently in the second and third sets, resulting in a better outcome for us," said Dimaculangan.

Erin Pangilinan added 10 points, while second-stringers Vange Alinsug, Nichole Mata, Myrtle Escanlar, and Chams Maaya also made their presence felt in the third set.

NU improved its record to 4-1 while keeping UE winless in five matches.

Van Bangayan and KC Cepada each scored seven points for the Lady Warriors, while Ja Lana was held to only one point.

