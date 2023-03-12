UAAP football: Agyei's late goal lifts Ateneo over Adamson

Ateneo's Kofi Agyei scored the lone goal in their 1-0 win over Adamson. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Kofi Agyei struck late to propel Ateneo de Manila University to a 1-0 triumph over Adamson University in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

The Ghanian student-athlete came on for Kristian Cordero in the 46th minute and put Ateneo ahead in added time through a fine finish past Adamson 'keeper Andrew Nalog.

"Hopefully, makuha na niya yung rhythm niya as a striker," said Ateneo coach JP Merida. "Ang daming rotation. We improvised. This is his second game, na-late talaga siya mag-start … Hopefully next game against FEU, makuha niya yung rhythm niya sa scoring."

The Blue Eagles now have seven points on two wins, one draw, and one loss in the season. Adamson, meanwhile, has yet to secure a point after five matches.

Agyei's goal was a heart-breaker for the Falcons, who fumbled multiple chances to go ahead early on.

Adamson substitute Carl Franz Mahinay shot wide when he was through on goal, while while winger James Gardon shot over off a cross from attacking midfielder Darlton Digha.