UAAP baseball: Ateneo leans on rookies to rout NU

Rookie shortstop Enzo Montemayor at bat for Ateneo against NU in the UAAP Season 85 baseball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University overpowered National University, 11-5, for a winning start to their campaign in the UAAP Season 85 baseball tournament on Sunday at the UP Diliman Baseball Field.

The Blue Eagles only had three holdovers from the team that placed second in Season 81: left fielder Geoff Magsadia, infielder Aloi Tuprio, and first baseman Joaquin Alcaraz.

But despite the change in personnel, the hitting prowess that Ateneo is known for was still in display in their season debut.

Rookie shortstop Enzo Montemayor, a product of Manila Waldorf School, led the Ateneo offense with three hits that led to an RBI with a couple of stolen bases.

UAAP Season 82 Boys' MVP Matt San Juan, first baseman Keej Capati, and catcher Dax Fabella all made good accounts of themselves in their debuts as well. Capati and Fabella both had two RBIs.

With the quartet leading the way, Ateneo jumped to an imposing 11-2 lead by the fifth inning.

"Well, it was hard to prepare for NU because hindi namin sila kilala. We haven't seen them even in high school due to COVID. We just controlled what we can control, especially since we have a young team," said Ateneo head coach Bocc Bernardo, who is also celebrating his 33rd birthday on Sunday.

Pitcher Josh De Juras also held the fort for Ateneo in the first six innings, fanning five NU batters and allowing just three hits. Ethan Mitchiener closed out the game.

"We have a good rotation of pitchers. Today, si Josh did a good job while Ethan also did well. Babaliktarin namin namin sila when we face UST on Wednesday," said Bernardo.

Meanwhile, it was a sorry day for the NU bullpen led by MJ Carolino. A total of five pitchers were rotated by Bulldogs head coach Egay delos Reyes in the contest.