UAAP baseball: Adamson completes comeback against UST

Adamson University celebrates after their come-from-behind win over UST in the UAAP Season 85 baseball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University leaned on senior pitcher Richard Matic to pull off a 9-8 comeback against the University of Santo Tomas, Sunday night at the UP Diliman Baseball Field.

The final contest of Day 1 of the UAAP Season 85 baseball tournament marked the first time that a baseball game was played after 6:00 p.m., as the new venue Diliman featured flood lights that made night games possible.

"Okay tong field na 'to kasi nakaka-experience kami ng night games. At least, nakatikim kami ng ganitong laro na hindi nangyayari sa La Salle," said decorated Soaring Falcons head coach Orlando Binarao after the game that lasted for four hours and eight minutes.

The Soaring Falcons trailed 7-0 after the first inning and were still down 8-1 after the next.

"Noong una, akala ko maaga matatapos kasi mareregulation kami. Baka hindi kami maka-connect today. Simula nung naka-score kami, dahan-dahan umangat morale namin at bumaliktad yung momentum. Dun naisip ko na, amin 'to. Uunti-untiin namin ito," said Binarao.

After giving up seven hits that led to seven runs, Binarao immediately replaced Raymond Nerosa on the mound for Matic.

Matic took charge, resulting in just one UST run on seven hits while fanning three batters.

"Nung pinalitan ko si Nerosa, hindi na sila naka-score kay Matic," added Binarao.

Slowly, the Soaring Falcons chipped into the Golden Sox lead, scoring a run in the second, three in the third, and two in the fifth, before tying things up in the seventh inning.

An error by UST centerfield Alyn Pinero led to the tying runs for Kristan Perez and John Leonel Matanguihan.

In the eighth inning, a sac-fly to center field by Reyes led to the go-ahead run for Nerosa.

Matic and the Adamson fielders then sealed off the UST batters in the ninth to complete the stunning victory.

"Mas paghahandaan pa namin yung mga susunod na laro kasi siguro kinabahan ang mga bata kaya ganun ang nilaro namin kanina," said Binarao.