UAAP: Ateneo keeps Adamson winless in men's volleyball

The Ateneo Blue Eagles improved to 2-3 in UAAP Season 85 after sweeping Adamson. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University grabbed its second win in emphatic fashion, defeating Adamson University 25-15, 25-23, 25-13 on Sunday evening at the PhilSports Arena.

The Blue Eagles improved to 2-3 in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament, while the Soaring Falcons remain winless in five games.

Jian Salarzon led the way for Ateneo with 13 points on 10 kills and three blocks, as the Blue Eagles unloaded 40 kills on the Soaring Falcons. Kennedy Batas scored 12 points, all on attacks.

The second set proved pivotal for both teams, as Adamson took a 23-22 lead on an offspeed attack from Evander Novillo. But the Falcons fell apart down the stretch, with Novillo, Francis Casas, and John Eugenio Gay committing consecutive attack errors that gifted the set to the Blue Eagles.

Adamson had 25 errors in the match, to Ateneo's 21. The Soaring Falcons only managed 27 kills in the game with no player reaching double-digits.

The Blue Eagles cruised in the third frame after seizing momentum, and finished the match in an hour and 28 minutes.