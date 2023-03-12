Heinz Aslan Carbonilla of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Philippine Tennis Academy on Facebook.

MANILA – Five players from the Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA) competed in this week’s J60 Tay Ninh City tilt in Vietnam, with Heinz Aslan Carbonilla posting the best finish as the boys’ doubles runner-up.

Carbonilla and Aarav Samrat Hada of the United States toppled two seeded pairs on their way to the final, where they fell to Vietnamese No. 7 seeds Dai Khanh Nguyen and Minh Phat Nguyen, 3-6, 0-6, on Saturday.

It was the second time for Carbonilla, 17, to be a doubles finalist on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors Tour, following his stint at the 2022 J5 Singapore event.

The Filipino-American duo moved past Chinese Xianfeng Chen and Jintao Lan in the first round, 6-4, 6-2, then upset South Korean No. 6 seeds Moo Been Kim and Hyeon Seok Seo in the second round, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

They had an easier run in the quarterfinals against Indians Anoop Keshavamurthy and Jaishnu Krishnan, 6-1, 6-2, before foiling the comeback attempt of Vietnamese No. 5 seeds Minh Tuan Dinh Viet and Quang Vinh Nguyen in the semifinals, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Carbonilla’s fellow PTA aces Joewyn Rey Pascua and Stefi Marithe Aludo also shone in their respective doubles draws as semifinalists.

Top seeds Pascua and Pham La Hoang Anh of Vietnam lost to the eventual Vietnamese champions, 2-6, 7-6(5), 4-10, while Aludo and South Korean Gyuri Park were defeated by fifth seeds Kahyeon Han and Hee Won Ju of South Korea, 2-6, 4-6.

Axl Lajon Gonzaga, Pascua’s partner in their back-to-back J5 Yogyakarta championships in 2022, exited the first round alongside Juan Beltran of Australia after being ousted by Indonesians Raphael Dandi Perwira Paska and Michal Ihsan Wicaksana, 6-2, 4-6, 7-10.

Miguel Iglupas and Malaysian Matthew Goh also lost in the opening round against Sriniketh Kannan of India and Minhthien Nguyen of Vietnam, 2-6, 3-6.

Carbonilla, Pascua, Aludo, Gonzaga, and Iglupas, who comprise the PTA elite program, also joined the singles competition.

No. 1 seed Pascua suffered a 0-6, 2-6 defeat in the semifinals at the hands of third-seeded Kim, the eventual winner.

Pascua, the 17-year-old Tay Ninh City singles champion in 2022, overcame another seeded player in the quarterfinals in Vietnamese No. 9 seed Quang Vinh Nguyen, 4-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(0).

As for Carbonilla, he lost in the second round to No. 5 seed Jaden Dewandaka Tan of Indonesia, 1-6, 1-6.

Gonzaga, 18, was edged out in the first round by Indonesian Renaldi Aqila A Salim, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Wildcards Aludo and Iglupas, meanwhile, posted second-round results versus seeded players.

The 14-year-old Aludo was beaten by South Korean No. 11 seed Ju, 3-6, 3-6, while Iglupas, 16, fell to Vietnamese fourth seed Anh, 6-3, 2-6, 1-6.

The five PTA aces were also competitors in last week’s J60 Tay Ninh City tournament, where Pascua finished as a doubles semifinalist and singles quarterfinalist, while Aludo posted a doubles quarterfinal result.

RELATED VIDEO: