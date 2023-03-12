Spikers Turf: Austria powers Imus to semis

Hero Austria in action for Imus in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography booked a trip to the semifinal round of the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference via a four-set victory over National University-Archipelago on Sunday at Paco Arena.

Hero Austria again led the way to propel Imus to a 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19 win against NU.

Austria unloaded a game-high 22 points on 20 attacks, one block and an ace for the AJAA Spikers.

He also produced 17 excellent receptions and seven digs to spike another stellar performance.

It was Imus' seventh win in 10 outings which was good enough to secure the second Final Four berth.

Kim Malabunga added 12 points, while Francis Saura and Ridz Muhali chipped in 11 markers each. Ronniel Rosales had 10 points for the Cavite-based squad.

“Of course I’m happy, it’s great na nanalo kami but hindi ako satisfied pa rin sa performance ng team ko kasi I know how they play,” said AJAA Spikers head coach Sammy Acaylar.

“So each and everyone of them meron naman silang skills, sometimes lang nag-la-lapse because kampante sila sa sarili nila. That’s it, masaya naman ako."

Mac Bandola led the Volley Builders with 21 points on 19 attacks, an ace and one block as NU dropped to 1-7.