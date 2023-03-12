PBA: Team Japeth pulls off escape act vs Team Scottie

Paul Lee in action for Team Japeth against Team Scottie in the 2023 PBA All-Star Game in Iloilo. PBA Images.

Team Japeth managed to escape Team Scottie for a 140-136 win in the 2023 PBA All-Star Game at Passi Arena in Iloilo on Sunday night.

Paul Lee led the way for Team Japeth with 32 points to go with his seven rebounds and six assists. He drained five four-pointers in the first half and was named the All-Star MVP.

Jamie Malonzo and RR Pogoy each had 20 markers, while Calvin Oftana and Chris Newsome added 16 points apiece. Newsome also brought down 11 boards to go with his eight assists.

Kevin Alas topscored everyone with 36 points for Team Scottie, which also got 26 from CJ Perez and 22 from Christian Standhardinger.

It was an entertaining and competitive match for both teams which swapped leads throughout the game.

Team Scottie was leading 104-100 going to the payoff period.

However, Pogoy made key baskets down the stretch while Perez and Thompson bricked their attempts at tying the game.

Team Japeth also grabbed the dance-off title, bringing home the P150,000 cash prize.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.