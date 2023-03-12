The NU Bulldogs celebrate a point against the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Volleyball Tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- After dropping the first two sets, the National University Bulldogs came back to remain unscathed in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Volleyball Tournament, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14 25-22, 15-6, against the University of the East on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

Congolese rookie Obed Mukaba delivered 18 points built in eight attacks, nine blocks, and a service ace for NU, who are now at 5-0.

"I'm extremely thankful that even though we were down by two sets, we still managed to win. Credit also goes to my players who, despite encountering some issues with their performance on the court, were able to bounce back," said NU coach Dante Alinsunurin, whose team committed a whopping 38 errors.

Trailing by four points in the opening frame, 14-18, the Red Warriors sparked a 6-1 rally to shift the tide of the game and gain a slim one-point advantage after a service ace from team captain Ralph Ryan Imperial.

Kenneth Roi Culabat nailed back-to-back off-the-block hits to seal the first set for the Sampaloc-based squad.

UE staged another come-from-behind win in the second set behind Lloyd Josafat and Imperial.

Three-peat-seeking NU came alive in the third frame and established an 8-3 cushion after a Leo Aringo Jr. crosscourt attack.

The Alinsunurin-led Bulldogs tallied 14 attacks in the third set compared to the Red Warriors’ six to extend the match.

With their immaculate record on the line, the Bulldogs pulled away late in the fourth set, with Mukaba scoring back-to-back kills to force a deciding set.

NU stepped on the gas pedal in the fifth set to complete the reverse sweep and extend their winning streak to 23 games, dating back to Season 81.

The Red Warriors, who moved to 2-2 after two straight losses, will try to bounce back against the FEU Tamaraws on Wednesday.

On the other hand, NU will try to preserve its flawless record as they take on the DLSU Green Spikers next Saturday.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.