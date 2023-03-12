LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard scores during the first quarter of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, March 8 2023. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over the visiting New York Knicks 106-95.

Paul George added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Clippers. Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks with 26 points.

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook overtook Isiah Thomas for ninth on the NBA's all-time assists list with a third-quarter pass to set up a George dunk for his 9,062nd career assist.

Talen Horton-Tucker had game highs of 37 points and 10 assists in leading Utah to a 119-111 victory at Charlotte.

Zach LaVine scored 36 points and DeMar DeRozan added 27 to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 119-111 victory at Houston.

Wendell Carter scored seven of his 27 points in overtime to spark Orlando over visiting Miami 126-114. Jimmy Butler scored 38 points to lead the Heat.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points to lead Oklahoma City's 110-96 victory at New Orleans.

Desmond Bane scored 25 points while David Roddy came off the bench to score 24 and spark the Memphis Grizzlies over visiting Dallas 112-108.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 23 points, but Dallas was without Luka Doncic due to a left thigh strain and Kyrie Irving with a right foot injury, while Ja Morant was still away from Memphis for personal reasons.

Harrison Barnes scored 19 points to lead seven double-digit scorers for Sacramento in a 128-119 victory at Phoenix.

Jalen Smith scored 20 points off the bench to lead Indiana's 121-115 victory at Detroit.

