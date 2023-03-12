Golf: Malixi finishes 13th in AsPac amateur competition

Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. PSC/POC Pool Photo

Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi finished in a tie for 13th place in the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific Championship, Sunday at the Singapore Island Country Club.

Emerging triumphant in the competition was Thailand's Eila Galitsky, who birdied three of the last four holes for a 14-under 274 total.

She out-dueled Minsol Kim of South Korea who shot a 70 for 279.

Malixi's campaign had gained track midway through the 72-hole course, but a late wave of bogeys left her with a 73.

The young Filipina gave herself a fighting chance when she bounced back from an opening 74 with a 67 on Day 2, which moved her five strokes off Kim. But she struggled with her putting in the pivotal round, and limped with another two-over card to bow out of the title chase.

Malixi mounted an early charge in the final round, birdying two of the first three holes that sparked hopes for a big windup that has marked her past overseas campaigns.

But after missing her chance on the par-5 No. 4, her game went on a downswing, dropping a stroke on the fifth and settling for a run of pars before stumbling with another mishap on the 11th.

Galitsky, meanwhile, claimed a spot in the three major championships on the LPGA Tour: the Chevron Championship in Texas next month, the Evian Championship in France in July and the AIG Women’s Open in England in August.

It also netted her invites to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur later this month in Georgia, the Hana Financial Group Championship and the Women’s Australian Open.