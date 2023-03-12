Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (R) in action during the NBA Western Conference Playoff Finals game three between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 18 2019. EPA-EFE/John Mabanglo

Stephen Curry rallied the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter on Saturday to deliver a 125-116 overtime victory over Milwaukee.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player scored 22 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, with key three-pointers and a timely block helping Golden State stretch a home win streak to seven games.

"We feed off our crowd's energy," Curry said. "Whatever it is in terms of our focus and energy and effort, it's giving us a chance no matter what the score is down the stretch."

The Bucks, playing without two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo due to his sore right hand, saw their nine-game road win streak snapped and their NBA-best record fall to 48-19.

Milwaukee led by five in the final minute, but Curry sank a three-pointer, made a fast break layup to tie the game, then answered a Jrue Holiday three with one of his own with 18 seconds remaining to lift the Warriors level at 111-111.

His late block of Holiday in the paint on a drive to the hoop helped ensure the game went into overtime.

"It felt like playoff-type energy and atmosphere," Curry said. "I know they were missing Giannis but we've been searching for a long time to try and figure out how to perform and execute down the stretch in a game like this.

"We got down five with under a minute and come back. And I think it has been a long time since we won an overtime game. So all those things -- dig deep and figure out a way to get it done."

Curry, who turns 35 on Tuesday, scored nine points in overtime to seal the victory, playing 43 minutes in all to achieve his first victory in four tries since returning March 5 from a left leg injury.

"I'm great. I'm just getting old," a visibly worn-down Curry said after the finish. "Everybody contributed and that's the way it has to be for us the way we're built right now."

Curry made eight of 11 shots from the floor in the fourth quarter and overtime, and sank four of seven from behind the arc.

San Francisco, United States | AFP | Sunday 3/12/2023 - 13:32 UTC+8 | 633 words

Stephen Curry rallied the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter on Saturday to deliver a 125-116 overtime victory over Milwaukee.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player scored 22 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, with key three-pointers and a timely block helping Golden State stretch a home win streak to seven games.

"We feed off our crowd's energy," Curry said. "Whatever it is in terms of our focus and energy and effort, it's giving us a chance no matter what the score is down the stretch."

The Bucks, playing without two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo due to his sore right hand, saw their nine-game road win streak snapped and their NBA-best record fall to 48-19.

Milwaukee led by five in the final minute, but Curry sank a three-pointer, made a fast break layup to tie the game, then answered a Jrue Holiday three with one of his own with 18 seconds remaining to lift the Warriors level at 111-111.

His late block of Holiday in the paint on a drive to the hoop helped ensure the game went into overtime.

"It felt like playoff-type energy and atmosphere," Curry said. "I know they were missing Giannis but we've been searching for a long time to try and figure out how to perform and execute down the stretch in a game like this.

"We got down five with under a minute and come back. And I think it has been a long time since we won an overtime game. So all those things -- dig deep and figure out a way to get it done."

Curry, who turns 35 on Tuesday, scored nine points in overtime to seal the victory, playing 43 minutes in all to achieve his first victory in four tries since returning March 5 from a left leg injury.

"I'm great. I'm just getting old," a visibly worn-down Curry said after the finish. "Everybody contributed and that's the way it has to be for us the way we're built right now."

Curry made eight of 11 shots from the floor in the fourth quarter and overtime, and sank four of seven from behind the arc.

"That's a great way to get a win," Curry said.

In Atlanta, Jason Tatum delivered game highs of 34 points and 15 rebounds in powering the Boston Celtics over the host Hawks 134-125.

Jaylen Brown added 24 points as the Celtics improved to 47-21, while the Hawks, paced by 35 points and 13 assists from Trae Young, fell to 34-34.

© Agence France-Presse