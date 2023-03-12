Caloy Yulo rules vault for second gold in Baku

Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo clinched another gold medal -- this time in vault -- in the Baku, Azerbaijan stop of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series on Sunday, Manila time.
The pint-sized gymnastic wonder scored 14.933 points to beat the UK’s Harry Hepworth who scored 14.816 and China’s Shek Wai-hung who collected 14.716.
This is Yulo’s second gold medal finish in Baku, after ruling the parallel bars on Saturday.
Yulo scored 15.400 points in the apparatus final to beat Illia Kovtun of Ukraine and Bernard Cameron-Lie of France.