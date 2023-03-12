Caloy Yulo rules vault for second gold in Baku

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines competes in the Vault event of the men's Apparatus Finals at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, 06 November 2022. File photo. Adam Vaguhan, EPA-EFE.

Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo clinched another gold medal -- this time in vault -- in the Baku, Azerbaijan stop of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series on Sunday, Manila time.

The pint-sized gymnastic wonder scored 14.933 points to beat the UK’s Harry Hepworth who scored 14.816 and China’s Shek Wai-hung who collected 14.716.

Men's Vault final at the 2023 World Cup in Baku 🇦🇿:



🥇Carlos Yulo 🇵🇭 14.933

🥈Harry Hepworth 🇬🇧 14.816

🥉Shek Wai-Hung 🇭🇰 14.716#FIGWorldCup #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/QTBvtkunSn — FIG (@gymnastics) March 12, 2023

Carlos Yulo 🇵🇭 vaults a masterful Blanik (handspring double front pike). His legs and feet never come apart, his pike position is sublime, his landing extremely well controlled. He controls his Lopez well too, just a step back. 14.933 average gives Yulo the lead! #FIGWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pmKK5X3WSS — FIG (@gymnastics) March 12, 2023

This is Yulo’s second gold medal finish in Baku, after ruling the parallel bars on Saturday.

Yulo scored 15.400 points in the apparatus final to beat Illia Kovtun of Ukraine and Bernard Cameron-Lie of France.