VisMin Cup: Former Red Lion to join Eastern Samar club

Lawaan town in Eastern Samar will be the latest inclusion in this season's Pilipinas VisMin Cup.

League commissioner Cris Bautista confirmed to ABS-CBN the development, as the new team that will be carrying the name KalosPh Sports Parliament will join host JPS Zamboanga Valientes MLV, SND Barracudas, Bohol-CPG Oure Mineral Water, Misamis Oriental, Tubigon Mariners, Basilan Macfi, and OCCCI Ormoc.

"Our cast is now complete and we're ready for March 19 in Zamboanga," said Bautista.

KalosPh Sports Parliament team owner Harold Capuli told ABS-CBN News that the team will be coached by former PBA player Al Vergara.

A former Air21 player, Vergara was the star point guard of the St. Francis of Assisi team bannered by Ranidel and Yancy de Ocampo, Ervin Sotto and the late Erick Canlas in the mid 2000s.

The team won numerous championships in the NCRAA.

As coach of the team, Vergara is bringing in another former PBA player, Bogs Raymundo, who played briefly for Kia, and MPBL standout guard Genmar Bragais, who saw action for Imus and Batangas City.

But the biggest addition in KalosPh Sports Parliament's team is Toba Eugene, who previously played for San Beda.

The high-flying, 6-foot-9 center will provide the inside presence and the excitement for the KalosPh.

Capuli added that the team plans to make it presence felt in the Visayan and Mindanaoan market, thanks to its VisMin Cup stint.



"To promote na rin, ’yung sportswear. We're branching out sa Samar, but karamihan sa products namin nasa Luzon, but we want to make our presence felt more sa Visayas and Mindanao," Capuli said, adding that this is the first time the team will play in a professional league.

"Sumasali kami sa area sa East Side, Marikina, Cainta, Pasig,

But we're more excited now kasi professional league. Mataas ’yung competition."