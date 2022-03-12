Matthew Wright admitted he had less than spectacular performance when Phoenix lost to Meralco on Friday.

He wants to redeem himself when the Fuel Masters take on the NorthPort Batang Pier in a sudden-death for the last quarterfinals berth on Sunday.

The two squads will square off 6:30 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

"I told the team that I need to be better. And I will be better on Sunday," said Wright after Phoenix got beaten by Meralco, 109-90.

Wright scored 13 points to go with his 5 rebounds in the loss.

He was shooting bad when the Bolts made a furious run in the third quarter as import Tony Bishop and Allein Maliksi scored 10 points.

This enabled Meralco to take a comfortable 20-point lead heading to the payoff period.

He was held to just one point during the decisive third quarter.

"I feel I've to take responsibility for the loss," he said.