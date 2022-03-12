Brownlee has proven time and again he can get Ginebra out of any impossible situation, but does he still have what it takes to be the team’s savior? PBA Media Bureau

Over the past 6 years, Justin Brownlee has never let Barangay Ginebra down.

A 4-time champion who always rises up to the occasion, Brownlee will once again be relied upon by his team, especially now come playoff time.

But unlike in previous years when the Gin Kings were always at the top, the team has become the proverbial underdog in the ongoing Governors' Cup.

The Gin Kings ended up No. 6 in the elimination round at 6-5, tied with the Alaska Aces in the standings, but got the upper hand by virtue of the win-over-the-other rule.

In the playoffs, the Gin Kings will face the TNT Tropang Giga, who placed 3rd at the end of the elimination round and will be carrying a twice-to-beat advantage against the league's most popular team.

But even with the advantage, TNT coach Chot Reyes remains apprehensive of the Gin Kings, especially now that Ginebra’s 6th man is back in the stands — the fans.

"Nagpapakamatay kang manalo para makalaban Ginebra," Reyes said in the aftermath of his team's 106-101 win over NorthPort.

Reyes, of course, is not only wary of the crowd support but also the rich championship experience of the Gin Kings, who still have ever reliable Brownlee in tow.

In the ongoing Governors' Cup, the former Best Import is averaging 28.64 points, 10.45 rebounds, 5.91 assists, 1.36 steals and 1.09 blocks per game.

Outside of those stats, Brownlee still provides an abundance of leadership that made him well-loved not just by the fans, but also his teammates.

It's not surprising why Ginebra coach Tim Cone always compares him to another all-time great import of his, Sean Chambers.

"I'd like to say Justin is Mr. Everything, but that's already Marqus Blakely. Maybe Justin is Mr. Do It All. He does everything for us, not only on the court, but off the court. He's a great chemistry guy. He keeps everybody together like Sean did," said Cone.

"They have very different personalities, but their approach to their teammates are very, very similar. They put their teammates first before them. It's very rare amongst imports."

What sets Brownlee and Chambers apart from the other imports, according to Cone, is they lead by example and value their teammates more than personal accolades.

"Imports, oftentimes, they've got to come in and perform. The've got to carry the team. They've got to keep the numbers up. Justin and Sean understood they are there for the players. The players are not there for them. I think that's the mindset these two guys carried and they're very similar. That endeared them to their teammates."

"While the local players will always play hard for Sean, the local players will always play hard for Justin, because they put their teammates first, before themselves. That can't be overstated. That's the secret to their success. Aside from the fact of what they do on the floor."

While Chambers has been the exceptional glue guy of Alaska, Brownlee built a reputation as a big-time performer down the stretch and as early as his first season with the Gin Kings when he came in as a replacement import for Paul Harris, Brownlee delivered a game-winning moment that started his legend in the PBA.

"Justin rebounds, he blocks shots, he makes treys, he drives to the basket. He gets pull ups. What doesn't he do? And he does them all in big moments," added Cone.

"Obviously, 'The Shot' where he hit the 3-pointer over Allen Durham, was an epitome of him. He does that in all the years he's with us. All the time."

What fans know about Brownlee was how he performs on the court, things they normally see, but away from the spotlight, the import was even better.

"He's kinda like Johnny Abarrientos. You see all those stuff on the court and you're amazed. But if you come to practice every day and watch Justin at practice every day, you'll be even more amazed. The things he did in practice where just 'whoa'," said Cone.

"There's not a guy on the team who wants to guard Justin. Even though Justin never wants to embarrass them, he still does. Because he's just that good. I could take credit because he's so good because of my coaching. No. I'm a good coach because he's so good. That's why."

Four times since he joined the Gin Kings, Brownlee carried his squad to the top. His team remains a believer and his teammates are hoping they could do it together one more time.