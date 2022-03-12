NorthPort may have been frustrated by their 106-101 overtime defeat to Talk 'N Text on Friday night.

A win by NorthPort would have sent the Bossing to the playoffs.

But former PBA MVP Arwind Santos said what is done, is done and they have to focus their full attention to their do-or-die game against Phoenix Super LPG on Sunday.

"Move on na kami doon (loss to TNT). Ready na kami for Sunday," said Santos in the PBA website. "Yun naman ang goal namin ang makapasok sa quarters."

Santos finished the game with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists against the Tropang Giga in a game that saw NorthPort rally back from as much as an 18-point deficit.

The Batang Pier nearly got the game in the bag, but were hampered by turnovers and a couple of endgame misses.

"Ganun talaga. Hindi para sa amin yung laro," said Santos.