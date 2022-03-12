MANILA - Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' savage punctuated Omega Esports' reverse sweep of Blacklist International, 2-1, during their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9 clash, Saturday.

With Blacklist trying to steal the lord off Omega in the 15th minute of the final frame, Kelra's Beatrix single-handedly took down all of Blacklist's players from the map, wiping out Kent Xavier "Kevier" Lopez, and Dexter "Dex Star" Alaba in succession at first.

He then went on to take down Kiel "Oheb" Soriano's Brody, before bursting down Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap, and finishing off the first savage for Season 9 by sniping down Salic "Hadji" Imam's Pharsa, who even used his "Spiritual Unity" Passive to try and buy time while speeding back towards Blacklist's base.

Kelra earned the MVP honors for his monstrous outing, with 8 kills and one assist, and a whopping 90 percent kill participation.

Blacklist started off strong in the first frame, with no deaths en route to taking Game 1.

Oheb emerged as the MVP with his Beatrix, behind a 7/0/2 KDA record.

With Kelra's Claude allowed to farm freely in Game 2, Omega were able to draw enough damage output to outplay the defending world champions and force a deciding match.

Kelra also took home the MVP honors in Game 2, behind his signature hero, with a 4/0/2 KDA record.

After being the lone player to do a savage in Season 7 while he was still under Execration, Kelra said he was happy to repeat the feat this year. For Kelra, repeating the feat was a confidence booster.

"Nakakataas po ng kumpiyansa," he said.

The result brings Blacklist to its 5th loss in the past 6 games. Omega are behind them in season rankings with a 3-2 record.

Blacklist will try to bounce back against Onic PH, while Omega will face TNC on Friday, March 18.