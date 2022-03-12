Shiga's Kiefer Ravena had another solid showing in the Japan B.League on Saturday.
But the Mikawa Seahorses were simply too much for the Lakestars that day and Shiga fell to a 108-71 loss.
Ravena finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 5 assists and 3 steals.
But Anthony Lawrence, Jarrod Uthoff, and Davante Gardner orchestrated a 27-9 run for the Seahorses at the onset of the game.
Shiga did not recover.
Gardner tallied 17 points and 9 rebounds while Avi Schafer had 12 points and 8 rebounds.