From Shiga Lakestars' Facebook page

Shiga's Kiefer Ravena had another solid showing in the Japan B.League on Saturday.

But the Mikawa Seahorses were simply too much for the Lakestars that day and Shiga fell to a 108-71 loss.

Ravena finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 5 assists and 3 steals.

But Anthony Lawrence, Jarrod Uthoff, and Davante Gardner orchestrated a 27-9 run for the Seahorses at the onset of the game.

Shiga did not recover.

Gardner tallied 17 points and 9 rebounds while Avi Schafer had 12 points and 8 rebounds.