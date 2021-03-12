PBA: TNT’s Ricky Vargas elected league chairman for 4th straight time

TNT Tropang Giga team representative Ricky Vargas was elected PBA chairman for the fourth straight time, the league announced Friday.

With his re-election, Vargas became the longest serving PBA chairman since Carlos Palanca III of Barangay Ginebra (1983-86) and Rey Marquez of Formula Shell (1987-90), according to the league website.

Together with Vargas, Willie Marcial will also continue serving as the PBA commissioner for the fourth straight season.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma executive Bobby Rosales was reelected vice chairman while Alaska's Dicky Bachmann was elected treasurer, succeeding Blackwater's Silliman Sy.

Bachmann was also officially named chairman of the committee to oversee the PBA 3x3.

Counting his previous chairmanship in the 2006-07 season, Vargas is to serve a fifth term overall.

It is the longest by any chairman since Domingo Itchon of Tanduay Rhum Esquires occupied the position in 1976-82.

