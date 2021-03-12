PBA: Ginebra sends Jerrick Balanza to NorthPort in trade with picks involved

Jerrick Balanza will be moving to NorthPort following a deal between Barangay Ginebra and the Batang Pier that also involved draft picks.

In exchange for Balanza, Ginebra will be getting the top pick in the second round of the rookie draft Sunday.

NorthPort, meanwhile, received the rights to Ginebra's pick (12th overall) in the second round.

The deal was approved by the league's trade committee, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told ABS-CBN News.

Balanza will thus join Greg Slaughter, who was dealt to the Batang Pier a week ago by Ginebra for Chris Standhardinger.

He will also reunite with former Letran coaches Jeff Napa and Bonnie Tan at NorthPort.

