Football: Azkals to play remaining 2022 World Cup qualifiers in China

The Philippine Azkals will be heading to China in June for the continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

This developed after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that the remaining fixtures of the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be played at a centralized venue.

Group A, where the Philippines men's national football team belongs, will be held in China.

"China hosts Group A matches, which includes leaders Syria, the Philippines, the Maldives and Guam, while Kuwait hosts Group Two, which includes leaders Australia, Jordan, Nepal and China, Taipei," the AFC said in their announcement.

The remaining fixtures were originally scheduled for March and June 2020, but were postponed. They were initially moved to October and November 2020, and again to June 2021 due to COVID-19.

According to the Philippine Football Federation, the Philippines’ remaining matches in the qualifiers are as follows:

03 June 2021 – vs. Guam

07 June 2021 – vs. China PR

15 June 2021 – vs. Maldives

The Philippines is currently at third place in Group A with 2 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses.

The Azkals remain in contention for a spot in the final rounds of both the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

