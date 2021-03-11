Boxing: In title defense, homesick Ancajas bent on making sure long wait pays off

Jerwin Ancajas will make sure he'll be retaining his IBF junior bantamweight title when he meets mandatory challenger Jonathan Rodriguez in April.

The Filipino world champion said he has sacrificed so much to be disappointed in the end.

"Eto na pinaka matagal na nawalay kami sa pamilya," said Ancajas' coach, Joven Jimenez, who has been staying with his ward in Los Angeles since October 2020.

It has been the team's decision to set its lengthy camp in the US where he gets a better chance of getting fights especially while the pandemic rages on.

"Kaya naman ibubuhos niyang lahat ng pinaghirapan sa laban," said Jimenez.

The 29-year-old Ancajas has not fought since December 2019 when he stopped Miguel Gonzalez via sixth-round technical knockout.

Ancajas and Rodriguez were originally scheduled to fight in Carson, Calif., in November 2019, but the fight was shelved after the Mexican challenger failed to obtain his US visa.

The fight was supposed to finally happen in Las Vegas, Nevada in April 2020, but got postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jimenez said Ancajas remained in constant communication with his family back in their Survival Camp in Magallanes town, Cavite to fight off home sickness.

Also staying with Ancajas in their rented apartment in LA are Pinoy boxers Eumir Marcial and Jonas Sultan. This somehow helped the champion to remain focused on his mission, said the coach.

"Palaging patawa o positive lahat na bagay ginagawa naming lahat. Nakikita ninyo naman sa YouTube posts namin masiyahin palagi. Palagi ko silang kinakausap lahat," said Jimenez.

The boxing coach said the Rodriguez fight is the one chance that will open up Ancajas to more opportunities in the US at this time of the pandemic.

"Kaya nakatutok ako sa kanya 24/7 dahil iisa lang ang paniwala namin. Hindi namin sasayangin ang binigay na tsansa ng Panginoon sa amin," he said.

