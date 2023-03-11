The Philippine under-20 women's national team with Philippine Ambassador to Laos Deena Amatong. Photo courtesy of the PFF.



The Philippine under-20 women's national team claimed a confidence-building 1-0 triumph over Laos in the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers on Friday at the National Stadium in Vientiane.

Kylie Yap found the back of the net off a header from a free kick by Sabine Ramos at the 42nd minute to put the young Filipinas ahead.

Making the victory all the more impressive is that the Filipinas played with just 10 women after goal-keeper Kaiya Jota was sent off 10 minutes into the contest. Alexis Tan took charge at the Philippines' goal.

The short-handed Filipinas fended off the host nation in the second half to earn full points in Group A. It was a bounce-back win for the Philippines, after they absorbed a 6-0 blasting against China in their first game.

This was also the Philippines' first win in this competition since 2012, when they defeated Hong Kong in Manila.

However, only one team will advance to the next phase and China appears to have locked up the top spot in the group with two wins in two games.

The Filipinas will try to wrap up their campaign on a winning note on Sunday against Hong Kong, still at the same venue.