UAAP: Well-rested FEU routs UST in women's football

The FEU Lady Tamaraws celebrate after scoring against UST in the UAAP Season 85 women's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University, fresh off a two-week break, made a triumphant return by defeating University of Santo Tomas 3-0 in the UAAP Season 85 Women's Football Tournament, Saturday, at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Regine Rebosura broke the deadlock for the Lady Tamaraws with a fine strike in the 20th minute. Her goal set the tone for what became a comfortable evening for FEU.

"Nag-work talaga yung ginawa namin during the training for the two weeks," said coach Let Dimzon. "We strengthened again yung attacking namin. That's the problem from last game, which is hindi namin makalabas sa attacking third, which is nag work ngayon."

Come the second half, Carmela Altiche doubled FEU's lead with a tap-in in the 64th minute. Lylhanie Joy Cayabyab then put the icing on the cake in the 90+5 minute to make it a comprehensive win for the Lady Tamaraws.

"We are attacking on the weak side ng opponent and then we redirected the ball sa kabilang side, which is nag-work siya," added Dimzon. "Yung effort ng bawat player, yan ang pinakaimportante. Yung disiplina was there."

The result meant that FEU rose to second in the standings with 6 points behind two straight wins. In contrast, UST fell to third place with one draw, one win, and one defeat.