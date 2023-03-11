Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – UST Golden Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes is hoping for a healthier Milena Alessandrini after the first round of eliminations in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

After missing their game against the Adamson Lady Falcons, Alessandrini returned to action for the Tigresses, scoring 10 points in the straight-set win of UST against the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday.

But the Fil-Italian wing spiker is far from being fully recovered from the right ankle injury she incurred during their huge win against the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs.

“Better. I'm still recovering better since last week. So, I'm back in training and I play in this game, so it's fine,” she said after the match against the Fighting Maroons.

According to Reyes, they are not forcing Alessandrini to play all out, knowing that she is still reeling from the trauma of her ACL injury in 2019. But they are praying to see her 90% healthy come the second round.

“Yung trauma, nandoon eh. Yung nararamdaman niya, yun ang pinakaimportante e. Yesterday, doon siya nag-start ng small jump hanggang sa nag-ano rin siya ng paa niya. I think small [swelling] na lang ang paa niya,” Reyes explained.

“Hopefully, bago matapos itong first round, we will pray that Milena will be at least 90% by the end of the first round,” the Tigresses chief tactician continued.

Alessandrini is grateful to receive strong support from her teammates and friends that helps lessen the trauma she had from her past injuries.

For now, UST coaches are taking one step at a time with their senior player, taking comfort that she can play and contribute now with the team.

“We're happy that she's back, and hopefully, magtuloy-tuloy pa rin hanggang sa last game ng Season 85,” he added.

UST will try to claim another win when they face the UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, March 18.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.