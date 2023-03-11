UAAP: UST claws UP to return to win column

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses are back in the winning column after pouncing on the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Tigresses avenged their three-set loss from the last outing with a sweep of the Fighting Maroons, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City Saturday.

Eya Laure registered with 13 points from 10 attacks, two blocks and an ace to steer UST in moving up to a 3-2 win-loss card. UP, on the other hand, dropped to a 1-4 slate.

“Magandang balik doon sa last na talo namin. Hindi namin nakita na ganoon ang lalaruin namin last time. Buti na lang, kahit papano is magkaroon ng additional motivation para sa kanila coming from the upset loss,” head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

UP started the third set 4-1 but the Tigresses countered with 6-0 run capped by an error of the Fighting Maroons, 7-5.

Milena Alessandrini unleashed a down-the-line spike before scoring off a rejection for a 10-5 separation. Imee Hernandez and Eya Laure kept UST ahead with a quick hit and a drop ball, respectively, 16-10.

Laure made it a 20-14 gap with a successful backrow hit. The Tigresses would then cruise to the victory as Pierre Abellana hammered a series of spikes, including the game-clinching attack.

Hernandez and Alessandrini finished with 11 and 10 points.

It was a tight second set for both teams with UST holding a 19-15 lead before Jewel Encarnacion tried to carry the Fighting Maroons, trimming down their deficit to two, 19-21.

Stephanie Bustrillo’s off-the-block hit put UP behind, 21-22, but Regina Jurado answered with a crosscourt spike. Abellana ended the second set, 25-23.

Encarnacion and Bustrillo both tallied 10 points apiece.



