Alyssa Ube scored the winning goal for UP in the 54th minute against La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Alyssa Ube provided the breakthrough to propel University of the Philippines to a 1-0 victory over De La Salle University in the UAAP Season 85 women's football tournament, Saturday, at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Coming on at the 31st minute for Bethany Talbot, Ube unleashed a shot from the edge of the La Salle box that went past Lady Booters goalkeeper Jessica Marie Pido in the 54th minute.

"It was a very good goal, very good play from the switch," said UP coach Anto Gonzales. "That was a good execution because that was what we talked about during the halftime break. She's not yet at her best. Definitely she can do a lot better. I hope that will build her confidence."

Leading by one goal, the Fighting Maroons were forced to defend their cushion during most of the second half. The Lady Booters had momentum on their side and had two good chances to draw level.

Captain Bea Delos Reyes and striker Angelica Teves wasted headers that would have changed the complexion of the match if they went in. La Salle's Maye Mendaño had a late sniff at goal to steal a draw but she failed to hit the target.

"The girls held on," said Gonzales. "They showed resilience. Yun naman yung strength talaga nila but the first half, we did not really perform. That was really a very poor first half. Some players looked winded. First 15-20 minutes pa lang, they looked winded. We cannot start the game like that."