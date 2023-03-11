UAAP: Reinhard Jumamoy commits to NU Bulldogs

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Reinhard Jumamoy is not going anywhere in college as he decided to move up from the National University Bullpups to the Bulldogs.

"NU po ang nagbigay ng pagkakataon sa akin, kaya sa NU ko po gusto magpatuloy maglaro. Tiwala po ako sa kanilang dadalhin pa rin nila ako sa tama," said the 5-foot-11 point guard after wrapping up his first and only season in UAAP Boys Basketball.

While he and National U-Nazareth School were dethroned by FEU-Diliman, Jumamoy will continue wearing blue and gold as he joins holdovers Jake Figueroa, Kean Baclaan, and Steve Nash Enriquez as well as fellow newcomer LA Casinillo in a suddenly stacked Bulldog backcourt.

"We are very happy and thankful kay Reinhard and sa family niya for choosing to stay sa NU program. Malaking bagay yung ganito para sa NU, kasi ito yung pagpapatuloy namin sa kagustuhan naming maging isa sa 'big boys,'" said head coach Jeff Napa, who guided the upstart Bulldogs to the Final Four last season alongside Ateneo, UP, and Adamson.

Jumamoy is the no. 3-ranked high school player in the Philippines, according to the National Basketball Training Center.

He steered the Bullpups to a semifinals finish in UAAP Season 85, averaging 18.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 2.8 steals while also totaling three triple-doubles.

Before moving up, the 19-year-old Cebuano will get a last hurrah with NUNS, as they are set to see action in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals from March 15 to 19 at Mall of Asia Arena.

He will also be part of Team Hustle in the 2023 Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game on March 19.

