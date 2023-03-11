Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Far Eastern University (FEU) secured their third straight win in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament Saturday.

FEU needed a set extension to beat the streaking De La Salle University (DLSU), 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The win improved Tamaraws’ record to 4-1 card for solo second behind the perfect NU Bulldogs with 4-0 slate. DLSU, on other hand, saw their three-game winning streak ending for a 3-2 record.

Mark Calado towed FEU with 27 big points, highlighted by 23 attacks, three blocks, and an ace. Martin Bugaoan chipped in 12 points.

“Ang galing ng La Salle. Ang galing nila Coach Arnold [Laniog]. I’m sure maraming natutunan yung team sa game,” head coach Rey Diaz said after the game.

“Nagtulungan pa rin yung team. Nagtiwala po kami sa isa’t isa, sa sistema ng coach at sa sistema sa loob ng court kaya nakuha po namin yung game,” added Calado, who duplicated his 27-point production from the last outing.

After taking the first two sets convincingly, FEU slowed down in the third which the Green Spikers capitalized.

Noel Kampton put La Salle at set point off an attack before the Tamaraws benefitted a little from a couple of errors from their opponents.

Vince Maglinao formally extended the game to fourth set with a crosscourt spike, 25-21.

It was tight a fourth frame between the two teams as Calado took the scoring chores for FEU. Calado’s back row hit gave them a 9-7 lead.

Billie Anima and Angel Serrano scored a block each to equalize the match at 16. With the game tied at 20, Jomel Codilla hammered a down-the-line hit before dropping an ace for a 22-20 separation.

Kampton would answer in the ensuing play but Bugaoan was successful in his quick hit before JM Javelona went for a crosscourt spike, 24-21.

Calado shut the door against La Salle with a block to ice the game.

JM Ronquillo paced DLSU with 15 points while Kampton and Maglinao had combined 25 points.

