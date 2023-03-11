Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Mark Calado once again paced the Far Eastern University Tamaraws with a stellar performance against the De La Salle University at the PhilSports Arena Wednesday.

Calado tallied a scintillating 27 points built on 23 attacks, three blocks, and an ace in the 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21 win of the Tamaraws against La Salle in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball.

This was the second consecutive game where the former UAAP juniors MVP finished with 27 points after scoring the same against the Ateneo Blue Eagles last outing.

But FEU head coach Rey Diaz is yet to be satisfied with Calado’s performance, saying that there are still a lot to improve.

“Kulang pa e, kung depende siyempre alam naman natin Mark Calado is the MVP of UAAP high school. Marami pa pero I’m glad na naririnig ko sa kanya na naniniwala sa system,” Diaz said after the game which improved their record to 4-1 for second spot.

Diaz assured that they will still address all the shortcomings of Calado, one at a time.

“Andami pa naming dapat pag-ensayuhan. Ang maganda dyan nagpe-perform yung players tapos yung skills na meron sila masaya silang ina-apply inside the court. Yun pa lang panalo na tayo kasi nag-eenjoy sila sa ginagawa nila,” the coach added.

For Calado, they have to work on their communication inside the court and stay compose in the succeeding game.

“Syempre yung communication namin sa loob ng court kasi minsan nara-rattle kami hindi kami nagkakaintindihan maingay kailangan namin kailangan namin icompose yung sarili namin,” he said.

FEU is currently riding a three-game winning streak and has ended the same run of La Salle, which dropped to 3-2.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.