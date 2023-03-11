Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics. Photo courtesy of @Saitama_AMG.



Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics made it three wins in a row in the 2022-23 V.League Division 1 after a four-set triumph over Hitachi Rivale on Saturday at the Kobe Sports Park Gymnasium.

The Ageo Medics bucked a letdown in Set 3 to secure a 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23 victory in an hour and 48 minutes.

They improved to 21-7 in Division 1, keeping them in second place behind the Toray Arrows (23-6) and ahead of JT Marvelous (20-9).

Santiago contributed 13 points on 12 kills and a block for Saitama, while Yuka Sato led the way with 18 points, all on kills. Serbian import Sara Lozo had 14 attacks, two blocks, and an ace to her name.

Santiago is second in the league in terms of attack rate, at 49.1%, and tied for second in blocking with 0.69 rejections per set.

Fuyumi Hawi Okumu Oba exploded for 37 points on 36 kills for Hitachi but they still dropped to their 17th loss of the season against 12 wins.

The Ageo Medics will play Hisamitsu Springs (20-9) on Sunday.