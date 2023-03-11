PVL: PLDT sweeps Cignal to boost semis drive

From PVL.ph

MANILA -- PLDT stepped closer to securing a semifinal slot in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference by sweeping Cignal on Saturday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The High Speed Hitters cut the HD Spikers to size, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14, and picked up a fifth win in seven outings.

Jovie Prado scored 14 points for PLDT, which also got 13 and 10 from Mean Mendrez and Mich Morente, respectively.

PLDT is now tied with Petro Gazz for a share of third, with both teams gaining an edge over Chery Tiggo (4-3) in the race for the last two semis spots.

Cignal, led by Rose Doria's 11 points, fell to 2-5.