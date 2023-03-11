F2 Logistics has qualified to the semifinals of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.



MANILA -- F2 Logistics moved to the semifinals of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference following a four-set beating of Army-Black Mamba on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Cargo Movers dropped the second set before taking the next two to close out the Lady Troopers, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13.

Kianna Dy paced the Cargo Movers with 22 points on 18 kills, three aces and a block, while Aby Marano and Elaine Kasilag added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Royse Tubino scored 19 points and Lutz Malaluan scored 10 for the Lady Troopers, who were out-gunned by F2 Logistics in terms of kills, 58-41, and blocks, 12-6.

F2 Logistics wrapped up its eliminations campaign with a 6-2 record while Army fell to 0-7.

The Lady Troopers will finish its campaign against Cignal HD this Thursday.