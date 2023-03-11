Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Eman "EMANN" Sangco put up crucial kills as RSG Slate Philippines sneaked past Nexplay EVOS during their first MPL Season 11 showdown at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati on Saturday.

With Nexplay EVOS taking Game 1, EMANN (Melissa) took the charge as RSG went on a late-game blitz to equalize the series and bring it to a rubber match.

The MSC 2022 Finals MVP had 2 kills to go with 5 assists and 2 deaths as RSG Slate clawed their way back into the series.

As RSG Philippines fell behind in turrets, it was EMANN who took charge when he picked up his crucial items, dealing massive damage

With Dylan "Light" Catipon (Kaja) down after a "Heavy Spin" by Bien “BoyetDR” Chumecera (Akai) RSG fought back by taking down three, where EMANN (Claude) delivered a kill and two assists for the wipeout and the win.

EMANN was flawless with 5 kills and a team-high 12 assists in Game 2.

Nexplay will face Blacklist on Sunday, 4 p.m. while RSG will face Echo at a later match the same day.