Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports ended the first half of MPL Season 11 action with a 6-game winning streak after sweeping Onic Philippines in their matchup at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati on Saturday.

Bren banked on dominant outings in Game 1 to Game 2, as their support players Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel and Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo took center stage.

Racking an 11,400 gold lead, Bren ended a 15-minute long Game 1 matchup in dominant fashion.

Phewww (Valentina) showed his veteran prowess as Bren dominated Game 1, making 11 assists and participating in 85 percent of the Bren's kills.

Owgwen (Atlas) had a team-high 14 assists, providing the set-ups needed by Bren to dismantle their opponents.

Bren end the first half of the regular season at 2nd place, with a 6-1 win-loss streak.

They will try to avenge their sole loss against reigning world champs Echo Philippines, as they clash on Saturday, March 18. Onic will try to regain their winning ways against Omega in a later match on the same day.