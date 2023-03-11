Pacio reportedly leaving, too

Honorio Banario with Eduard Folayang and Kevin Belingon. Photo from Belingon's Facebook page

Honorio Banario, a former ONE featherweight champion, joined fellow Filipino fighters Eduard Folayang and Kevin Belingon in their exit from Team Lakay.

A report posted in ONEFC.com quoted Banario as saying that he is now looking forward "to begin a new chapter in 2023."

“Unfortunately, with the start of my new chapter in the world of combat sports, I will no longer be a part of Team Lakay," said the fighter nicknamed "The Rock."

Nevertheless, he remained appreciative of the years he spent with Team Lakay.

“I am more than thankful for every member of Team Lakay whom I trained with every day, especially our coach, Mark Sangiao, who took me under his wing as one of his proteges in the early days, when the mixed martial arts community was still in its baby steps," he said.

"Team Lakay more than gave me my life. It was everything. The trademark red shorts that we all love to compete in, that we all proudly fought for inside the Circle, will always be one of the best experiences I have in this lifetime.”

Folayang was the first to announce his exit from Team Lakay on Friday and this was followed by a similar announcement by Belingon the next day.

Folayang and Belingon are both former ONE champions, whose careers have seen a dip recently after successive setbacks.

Joshua Pacio, another Team Lakay fighter who lost his ONE strawweight title, is apparently following suit.

In a comment on Belingon’s Facebook post, Team Lakay’s head coach Mark Sangiao tagged Pacio on the thread while wished the four well on their journey.

“On behalf of Team Lakay and I, wish you all well in your next step. The decision has been made among us and I’m glad we had that final graceful goodbyes talk," said Sangiao.

"God Bless all of us and all the best. Regards to your Manong Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang, Honorio “The Rock” Banario, and Ading Joshua Felix Pacio.”

