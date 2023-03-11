Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – De La Salle Lady Spiker Alleiah Malaluan was seen in action for the first time in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament when she played against the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, Saturday.

Albeit in limited minutes, Malaluan returned to UAAP action at the PhilSports Arena after getting sidelined in La Salle’s first four games due to a minor knee injury.

The former De La Salle Zobel standout was put inside the court midway through the second set, replacing Jolina dela Cruz.

“This match maganda siyang learning experience lalo na yung next games namin pataas ng pataas so pwede siyang way para tumaas yung kumpiyansa namin and at the same time mas maimprove pa namin yung mga mali namin,” said Malaluan after an easy 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 win over the Lady Tamaraws.

But Malaluan appeared to be far from her usual lethal form like in Season 84 of the league. She managed to scrape just a point in her short stint in Set 2.

“I consider it as my first game nga. At the same time bumabalik pa ko on track kasi after like few games hindi pa ako naglalaro, nagaadjust pa ako sa loob ng court since parang bago lang ulit ako even though nakakatrain na ako, I need to adjust more since iba nga yung galawan sa loob,” she said.

Malaluan was the fifth top scorer of the Season 84 with 193 total points after the eliminations. She was also the ninth best spiker with 30.32% success rate and sixth in the service line with 0.30 ace per set.

According to La Salle head coach Noel Orcullo, they intended to let the spiker play in their game against the UE Lady Warriors last Wednesday.

“Actually last game nung [sa UE] I have plans na rin na gamitin siya pero sabi ko nga unti unti lang. Then yesterday meron kaming training. Sabi ko sa kanya ‘O Leiah ready ka baka gamitin ka bukas’ Hindi naman namin siya minamadali unti unti hanggang sa maibalik niya yung kumpiyansa at laro niya,” Orcullo revealed.

Asked about her recovery, Malaluan declined to give a number on how healthy she is already but assured that she is still not in her 100% form.

“I can’t say any numbers but I’m still getting there. Even though sige sabihin natin na kaya ko pa ibang skills pero at the same time iba pa rin yung 100 percent ako. I know it’s not my 100 percent,” she added.

The Lady Spikers are now 5-0 in the season and will next face the Adamson Lady Falcons.