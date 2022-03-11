TNT thwarts NorthPort to secure twice-to-beat bonus

Talk 'N Text nabbed a seat in the top four via a 106-101 overtime win against NorthPort in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Friday.

With the victory, the Tropang GIGA grabbed one of the coveted twice-to-beat advantages in the playoffs.

Mikey Williams, Aaron Fulle,r and Jayson Castro led the way to hold off the gritty Batang Pier, who fell to a knockout game with the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters for the last playoff spot.

Williams scored 28 points, spiked by 4 triples. Fuller brought down 20 rebounds to go with 15 markers while Castro tallied 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

RR Pogoy, and Kelly Williams also came up with double -igit figures.

TNT ended up No. 3 behind Magnolia (9-2) and NLEX (8-3) after the tiebreak.

NorthPort and Phoenix, meanwhile, are tied at eighth at 5-6.

Box Scores:

TNT 106 - M.Williams 28, Castro 15, Fuller 15, Pogoy 11, K.Williams 10, Rosario 6, Erram 6, Montalbo 5, Khobuntin 5, Reyes 5, Heruela 0.

NorthPort 101 - Artis 39, Bolick 22, Santos 16, Malonzo 13, Balanza 6, Taha 3, Ferrer 2, Rike 0.

Quarters: 29-14, 54-39, 72-73, 90-90, 106-101.