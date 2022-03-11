The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has announced the 16-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Head coach Chot Reyes said the lineup will be made up of PBA players June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Mo Tautuaa, Troy Rosario, RR pogoy, Matthew Wright, Kevin Alas, Robert Bolick, and Kib Montalbo.

Also joining the pool are Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, William Navarro, Lebron Lopez, and Caelum Harris.

Ravena and Ramos, who play as imports in the Japan B.League, will be available for the SEA Games which will be hosted by Vietnam from May 12 to 23.

Their respective B.League campaigns will end on May 8.